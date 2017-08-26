Ever since Beyoncé gave birth to a pair of extremely fortunate twins with Jay-Z earlier this summer, people have been wondering, well, why were the unusual names of Sir and Rumi chosen? The power couple haven’t said much about their new family dynamic — Beyoncé prefers to post visual stories on her Instagram these days — but Jay-Z finally obliged to share the inspirations behind the twins’ names during a Friday interview with Rap Radar. And if you were thinking of a certain Persian poet and philosopher for one of the twins, a gold star for you! “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” Jay-Z explained during the chat. But as for Sir? That’s a whole other story. “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that,” the rapper continued. “He just came out, like, Sir.” And there you have it, sirs and madames.
