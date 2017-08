Photo: NBC via Getty Images

Take that, movies. TV’s doing its own festivals now. Today, Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, announced plans to host its first-ever Tribeca TV Festival this September. Running from September 22 to 24 in New York City, the festival will host series premieres of shows like truTV’s At Home With Amy Sedaris and ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley, and provide a glimpse of upcoming seasons of shows like FX’s Better Things and SundanceTV’s Liar. There’ll be conversations with the talent behind the TV series on display on the big screen, including a conversation with the cast and creators of NBC’s Will & Grace, which is returning for a new season September 28. Watch a trailer for the festival and then read the full slate of events below.

At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV) – Series Premiere – World Premiere

Strangers With Candy, BoJack Horseman, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Amy Sedaris is one of the great comic performers of our day. But did you know she is also a superlative homemaker and entertainer of guests? In this comedy series, a long-gestating passion project for its star, Amy will show off her diverse but necessary homemaking skills, which range from creating popsicle-stick buddies and gutting a fish, to making raisin necklaces and entertaining businessmen.

After the world premiere of their new series, Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello will be joined by moderator Andy Cohen to discuss the creation of this truly one-of-a-kind project, how they’ve partnered through the years and how Amy maintains her unique vision across mediums of film, TV, print, publishing, and live performance.

Event time: September 22 at 8:15 p.m.

Better Things (FX) – Special Sneak Peek

Emmy winner and New York City native Pamela Adlon is the creative mind behind breakout hit Better Things, in which she also stars as working actor and single mom of three, Sam. Consistently hilarious, but always grounded, Better Things is a truly refreshing take on the tried-and-true family sitcom, with Adlon’s signature all over it (in addition to writing and starring duties, Adlon also directs every episode). In the midst of launching season two, and in the wake of her Best Actress Emmy nomination, Adlon will be joined by her co-creator Louis C.K. for an only-at-Tribeca conversation about her funny, bawdy, bittersweet brainchild, including the world premiere of Better Things’ upcoming episode “Robin.”

Event time: September 22 at 6 p.m.

Designated Survivor (ABC) – Season 2 Premiere – World Premiere

Kiefer Sutherland stars as Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who is suddenly appointed president of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol, on ABC’s hit drama Designated Survivor. In the second season of the dramatic thriller, President Kirkman is a year into his presidency and continuing to navigate the volatile — and sometimes dangerous — world of Washington politics, while continuing the search for Patrick Lloyd, the mastermind behind one of the biggest conspiracies in American history.

After the screening we will be joined by stars Maggie Q, Kal Penn, and Italia Ricci for an exclusive conversation about the new season of this propulsive political thriller.

Event time: September 24 at 6 p.m.

Gotham (Fox) – Special Sneak Peek

Revealing an entirely new chapter in the rise of the great DC supervillains, Gotham follows one cop as he navigates a dangerously corrupt city, and chronicles the birth of one of the most popular superheroes of our time. Season four will witness the emergence of the criminal landscape Gotham City is best known for, with Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) at the forefront of the fight against the most depraved and unhinged villains. While Gotham City fights for normalcy, a new hero will rise, as Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) begins to assume responsibility for the city’s well-being.

Executive producer Danny Cannon will be joined by several of the remark able ensemble cast, including Ben McKenzie, Robin Lord Taylor, Camren Bicondova, David Mazouz, Sean Pertwee, and Jessica Lucas. The panelists will offer a sneak peek at this new phase of New York’s best-known alter ego, as Gotham (the city) and Gotham (the show) both enter a new and exciting chapter. The conversation will also feature the world premiere of the show’s upcoming “The Fear Reaper” episode.

Event time: September 23 at 4 p.m.

Liar (SundanceTV) – Series Premiere – International Premiere

After a seemingly innocent date between devoted teacher Laura (Joanne Froggatt) and renowned surgeon Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd), a series of accusations threaten to capsize their lives. Secrets and lies slowly unravel in this tense and gripping psychological thriller, where everyone is lying in some way until the truth ultimately reveals itself. Creators Jack and Harry Williams, who have previously brought us crossover U.K. hits The Missing and Fleabag, now debut an intimate, twisting crime thriller where each new clue peels back another layer of these two complex characters.

After the premiere, the creators will be joined by star Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) for a conversation about their six-episode shocker, how they use current events to create dramatic tension and approach the thriller from a distinctly character-driven point of view, and what we can expect next after episode one’s bombshell first date.

Event time: September 23 at 7:45 p.m.

Look But With Love (Within) – VR Series – World Premiere

Pioneering virtual-reality and augmented-reality company Within brings us the original documentary series Look But With Love, from Academy Award–winning Tribeca alum Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, produced by SOC Films and Here Be Dragons. As the medium of VR continues to evolve, it has emerged as a perfect platform for episodic storytelling. Viewers are encouraged to revisit worlds that they would otherwise be unable to, developing a deeper understanding of story and place through the immersive technology. This five-episode series follows the fearless and passionate citizens of Pakistan who are changing the sociopolitical landscape through brave and inspiring actions. From a group of women fighting a terrorist insurgency with paramilitary training to a woman teaching arts-deprived children to tell stories through dance, these subjects are remarkably introduced through moving live-action virtual reality rendered by a master documentarian.

Look But With Love’s first episode, “A Story of Women,” and second episode, “A Story of Dance,” will be available to experience at no additional charge for ticket holders at the Festival. These experiences can be found on the third floor of Cinépolis Chelsea.

Red Oaks (Amazon) – Season 3 Premiere – World Premiere

It’s the summer of ’87 and change is in the air at Red Oaks. David is chasing his dream to become a director in NYC. Wheeler and Misty have taken their relationship to the next level but face unforeseen obstacles. Getty is making lemonade of lemons in prison. Sam (Richard Kind) and Judy (Jennifer Grey) are finding new and unexplored passions in Jersey. Meanwhile, back at Red Oaks, Nash finds that the club’s future might in danger.

Executive produced by independent-film stalwarts Steven Soderbergh and David Gordon Green, Amazon’s nostalgic coming-of-age comedy returns for a third and final season of life lessons couched in summer shenanigans at Red Oaks Country Club. Following the premiere of season three, stars Paul Reiser, Craig Roberts, and Alexandra Turshen will be joined by creators Joe Gangemi and Gregory Jacobs to reflect on their delightful gem of a show with its deft balance of comedy, drama, and nostalgia, and what new and returning audiences can look forward to this season.

Event time: September 24 at 5 p.m.

Queen Sugar (OWN) – Season 2 – Mid-season Premiere

Executive produced by Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, and Monica Macer, Queen Sugar follows the Bordelon siblings as they struggle to move forward with their lives and strive to honor the legacy of their father following his unexpected passing. Directed by Julie Dash, season two’s mid-season premiere finds Darla sharing engagement news with the family, Micah finally coming to terms with his emotions, and Charley receiving an unexpected visit.

Following the episode, members of the cast, Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe, will join us to discuss their acclaimed performances and rich characters, working with an all-female directing team, and maybe providing a few clues as to how season two will end.

Event time: September 24 at 7:15 p.m.

Ten Days in the Valley (ABC) – Series Premiere

Jane Sadler is an overworked television producer and single mother, in the middle of a fractious separation, whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. And just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret, and no one can be trusted.

Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick, riveting as the complex Jane, also executive produces this new character-driven thriller. She will be joined after the premiere of the series’ first two episodes by the rest of her all-female creative team, creator Tassie Cameron and fellow executive producers Marcy Ross and Jill Littman, for an illuminating conversation about their smart and surprising take on the TV mystery procedural.

Event time: September 24 at 3 p.m.

Will & Grace (NBC) – Exclusive Special Conversation

In our era of ubiquitous remakes and reboots, is there any more anticipated reunion than the original cast of Will & Grace? A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally reprise their iconic roles as Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen. On the eve of their new series, launching September 28, the fabulous foursome will be joined by co-creators and executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan for an intimate and sure-to-be hilarious conversation about what to expect from our favorite 2000s New Yorkers in 2017.

Event time: September 23 at 7 p.m.

YouTube’s Creators for Change

YouTube Creators for Change is a global initiative that supports creators who are tackling social issues and promoting awareness, tolerance, and empathy on their YouTube channels. Creators for Change ambassadors and fellows are using their voices and creativity to speak out against hate speech, xenophobia, and extremism. In collaboration with YouTube, these creators are showing their fans and the world new perspectives and new ways to drive social change.

Event time: September 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Find more information about the upcoming TV festival here.