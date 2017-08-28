Sometimes parents just don’t understand. Other times they’re playing new music at festival gigs in the U.K., and as a result aren’t that obsessed with buying you a full nerd wardrobe for the first day of school. While playing together at Blackpool’s Livewire Festival, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff performed a brand new song by the name of “Get Lit.’ The previously unreleased tune, part of a set that also included hits like “Summertime” and “Gettin’ Jiggy With It,” is from an album “that you haven’t heard yet.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the Collateral Beauty actor also told the audience, “I wanted to make a song that allowed people to let their light shine. We all have an inner light and sometimes this world…people can say stuff to you and tell you you can’t do and you know you can but when they tell you that it kinda knocks you down a bit, right? So I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine.” Bienvenido al futuro.
