The words “Willie Nelson hospitalized” are enough to send chills down any fan’s spine, but according to the country singer’s own tweet, he is fine, ambulatory and ready to play another concert, though hopefully one located closer to sea level. Late Sunday night, reports came that the 84-year-old performer had been forced to cut short his concert at Salt Late City’s USANA Amphitheatre due to problems with his breathing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer was subsequently taken to a hospital. Fortunately, Nelson now says it was just a case of altitude sickness. And if he’s well enough to tweet, why, that’s good enough for us. “This is Willie I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight The altitude got to me,” the singer posted from his official Twitter account. “I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.” So if you want to spend your entire Monday crying and listen to “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys,” do it because that’s just how you spend every Monday. Willie Nelson is doing just fine.