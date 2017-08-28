Errol Morris Probes Government Mind-Control and LSD in the Wormwood Trailer

Errol Morris, the godfather of true crime, is back to his old ways in the first trailer for the six-part docuseries Wormwood. Documenting the CIA’s deadly LSD experiments as the agency looked into mind control, the series follows a man’s quest to uncover the truth about the death of his father during the testing. The series will feature re-creations of past events, with Peter Sarsgaard starring as the central figure who died, and Tim Blake Nelson, Jimmi Simpson, and Bob Balaban rounding out the cast. The series will premiere on Netflix on December 15.