For $10 a Month, Unlimited Movies at the Theater Is Now a Possibility

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Finally, a solid reason to do the very European double-header of The Trip to Spain and Dunkirk without worrying about how much money you’ll have to ration for popcorn. MoviePass, the subscription-based service from Netflix co-founder Mitch Lowe that prides itself in allowing cinephiles to see “all major movies” in “all major theaters” for a low monthly cost, has announced that its prices are now even lower, and we mean reaaally low: $9.95. In layman’s terms, that means for just under $10 a month you can see an “unlimited” number of movies at any cinema near you, although the company clarifies that the maximum number of movies you can see per day is one. (Still, pretty amazing, huh? That’s less than a single ticket in most cities.) Bloomberg notes that the previous per-month price of membership hovered around the $30 mark and that Lowe hopes the price drop will help revitalize the sluggish theater industry. Next up: PopcornPass. Think about it, Mitch!