Zendaya Grooves With Bruno Mars, Sexy Poltergeist, in His New ‘Versace on the Floor’ Video

By

Bruno Mars decided to go with simplicity for the new video for his sexy single “Versace on the Floor”: just a Zendaya cameo, a Lucite grand piano and an ability to manipulate objects with his sexy, sexy mind. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress is clearly the star of the show and, while the video mostly seems to offer a metaphorical “singer, seduce me with your song” fantasy, there comes an interesting moment around 2:40 where Bruno Mars literally uses telekinesis to unzip Zendaya’s Versace. Fortunately, Zendaya is into it. Very into it.

Tags:

Zendaya Stars In New Bruno Mars ‘Versace on the Floor’ Video