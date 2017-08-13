Bruno Mars decided to go with simplicity for the new video for his sexy single “Versace on the Floor”: just a Zendaya cameo, a Lucite grand piano and an ability to manipulate objects with his sexy, sexy mind. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress is clearly the star of the show and, while the video mostly seems to offer a metaphorical “singer, seduce me with your song” fantasy, there comes an interesting moment around 2:40 where Bruno Mars literally uses telekinesis to unzip Zendaya’s Versace. Fortunately, Zendaya is into it. Very into it.
