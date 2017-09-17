Here Are Your 2017 Emmy Award Winners

The Emmys are here! We’ve been over who should win, who might win, and the gonzo rules that govern these glistening gold trophies. (We’ve also taken a closer look at how a certain Handmaid’s Tale star holds hers.) Carpool Karaoke and Ava DuVernay’s 13th won big at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys, but what does the night hold for the rest of the nominees? Will it be Reese or Nicole, Big Little Lies or Feud? And, by the way, can anyone EGOT? See the full list of nominees, with winners in bold, below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
House of Cards
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Crown
This Is Us
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Master of None
Black-ish
Atlanta
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette & Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Allison Janney, Mom
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
William H. Macy, Shameless
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Matt Walsh, Veep
Tony Hale, Veep
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ed Harris, Westworld
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
John Lithgow, The Crown
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Regina King, American Crime
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Denis O’Hare, This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Alison Wright, The Americans
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Outstanding TV Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late, Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Voice
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
Project Runway
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
13th
Amanda Knox
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
A House Divided
L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
Dale Stern, Veep
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta, “B.A.N.”
Stephen Glover, Atlanta, “Streets on Lock”
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None, “Thanksgiving”
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, “Success Failure”
Billy Kimball, Veep, “Georgia”
David Mandel, Veep, “Groundbreaking”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul
Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Joel Fields and Joel Weisberg, The Americans, “The Soviet Division”
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, “Chicanery”
Peter Morgan, The Crown, “Assassins”
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”
Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld, “The Bicameral Mind”
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or a Dramatic Special
Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Ron Howard, Genius
James Marsh, The Night Of
Steven Zaillian, The Night Of
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or a Dramatic Special
David E. Kelly, Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
Noah Hawley, Fargo, “The Law of Vacant Places”
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan, “And the Winner Is…”
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan, “Pilot”
Richard Price and Steve Zaillian, The Night Of, “The Call of the Wild”
Outstanding Animated Program
Archer
Bob’s Burgers
Elena and the Secret of Avalor
The Simpsons
South Park
