Here Are Your 2017 Emmy Award Winners

The Emmys are here! We’ve been over who should win, who might win, and the gonzo rules that govern these glistening gold trophies. (We’ve also taken a closer look at how a certain Handmaid’s Tale star holds hers.) Carpool Karaoke and Ava DuVernay’s 13th won big at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys, but what does the night hold for the rest of the nominees? Will it be Reese or Nicole, Big Little Lies or Feud? And, by the way, can anyone EGOT? See the full list of nominees, with winners in bold, below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

House of Cards

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

This Is Us

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Master of None

Black-ish

Atlanta

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette & Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

William H. Macy, Shameless

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Matt Walsh, Veep

Tony Hale, Veep

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ed Harris, Westworld

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

John Lithgow, The Crown

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

﻿Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Regina King, American Crime

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Alison Wright, The Americans

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late, Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Voice

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

Project Runway

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

13th

Amanda Knox

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years

A House Divided

L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

Dale Stern, Veep

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta, “B.A.N.”

Stephen Glover, Atlanta, “Streets on Lock”

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None, “Thanksgiving”

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, “Success Failure”

Billy Kimball, Veep, “Georgia”

David Mandel, Veep, “Groundbreaking”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul

Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Joel Fields and Joel Weisberg, The Americans, “The Soviet Division”

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, “Chicanery”

Peter Morgan, The Crown, “Assassins”

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld, “The Bicameral Mind”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or a Dramatic Special

Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan

Ron Howard, Genius

James Marsh, The Night Of

Steven Zaillian, The Night Of

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or a Dramatic Special

David E. Kelly, Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero

Noah Hawley, Fargo, “The Law of Vacant Places”

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan, “And the Winner Is…”

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan, “Pilot”

Richard Price and Steve Zaillian, The Night Of, “The Call of the Wild”

Outstanding Animated Program

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

Elena and the Secret of Avalor

The Simpsons

South Park