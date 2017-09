View Slideshow Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Tonight, television’s hottest celebrities come together for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert. With the wealth of great TV this year, the competition is sure to be heated. (A full list of nominees is available here.) But before the awards ceremony can get started, the stars must mosey down the red carpet in their most glamorous ensembles. Click through the slideshow to see all of the looks from TV’s biggest night.