Tyrese Begs Dwayne Johnson Not to Delay Fast 9 in a Very Public Instagram Rant

Don’t these stars have another way of getting in touch with each other?

Darren Aronofsky Finally Explains Why He Loves Scarves

“The weakness of my body is my throat.”

How Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird Will Surprise You

Will Scout speak Sorkin?

Every Jennifer Lawrence Performance, Ranked From Worst to Best

With Mother! on its way to theaters, we rank all of Jennifer Lawrence’s big-screen performances, from Winter’s Bone to The Hunger Games and beyond.

The 5 Weird Emmy Rules That Explain This Year’s Nominations

Why is Alec Baldwin a supporting actor? What exactly is a limited series?

Angelina Jolie Explains How Her New Movie Helped Her Move On From Brad Pitt

First They Killed My Father tells the story of the Cambodian genocide from a child’s perspective.

Harrison Ford Enjoys the Vice TV Show Fuck, That’s Delicious and a Good Frittata

Ford met a correspondent who was sleeping on the couch at his son’s apartment.

Rostam Batmanglij on Identity, Love, and his Gorgeous New Solo Album

After leaving Vampire Weekend and moving across the country, Rostam Batmanglij created Half-Light, a chronicle of life and love in the city he left.

George Saunders, Paul Auster Make the 2017 Man Booker Prize Shortlist

Congrats!

Everyone in Hollywood Is Envious. Mike White Is Willing to Talk About It.

The director of Brad’s Status on his “craven” contemporaries, Dawson’s Creek and Enlightened, and whether he considers himself “successful.”

The Best Late-Night Jokes About Ted Cruz Watching Twitter Porn

“‘Ew, gross,’ said the porn stars after hearing that Ted Cruz watched them.”

Top of the Lake: China Girl Finale Recap: What Happened to Cinnamon?

This show has never met a womb it did not want to put a baby inside.

Remembering No Country for Old Men 10 Years Later

It’s not Cormac McCarthy’s best book, and it’s not the Coen brothers’ best movie. But it might be the most successful collaboration in film history.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Doesn’t Know Anything About Taylor Swift’s Scarf

The scarf from “All Too Well” remains unaccounted for.

Daily Show Explains Why Donald Trump Walked Into Beauty-Pageant Changing Rooms

Trump bragged about walking into women’s dressing rooms on The Howard Stern Show, but maybe he left something out.

American Horror Story Recap: The People In Your Neighborhood

This is a remarkably subtle and sinister story.

Theater Reviews: On the Shore of the Wide World and Fucking A

New work from Simon Stephens and Suzan-Lori Parks.

Jordan Klepper Starts Petition to Impeach Hillary Clinton on The Opposition

He also wants to start the anti pho movement.

The Disaster Artist Is Peak James Franco, and the Best Thing He’s Ever Done

James Franco’s retelling of the story behind the cult film The Room brought down the house.

Benedict Cumberbatch Is a Grieving Dad in The Child In Time Trailer

The 90 minute drama will air on PBS in 2018.