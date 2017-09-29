A Men In Black Spin-Off Will Make Contact in May 2019

Photo: Columbia Pictures

Much like aliens hell bent on destroying the Earth in the MiB universe, Men In Black sequels have arrived in theaters at an unpredictable, but ever increasing, pace. Now, five years after MiB 3 made its debut, Sony Pictures is gearing up for a fourth film in the franchise. However, the untitled next chapter is reportedly not a Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones buddy space cop movie, nor is it the rumored 21 Jump Street mash-up that Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum were once rumored to star in. And nor is it that female-driven MiB sequel written by Broad City’s Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello. No, this one will reportedly be a spin-off scripted by Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, one described by Deadline as “a contemporary sci-fi pic about the black-clad secret force that protects earth from the alien scum of the universe, focusing on new characters chasing villains that put the picture on more of a global scale than the two previous films.” Jones and Smith likely won’t return for the film. Deadline reports that the sequel will hit theaters in May 17, 2019, hopefully followed immediately by all three of the other sequels mentioned above.