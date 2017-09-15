It’s been 23 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis starred in James’ Cameron’s 1994 action comedy True Lies, but Fox is betting the premise will still make you stand up and beg for buttermilk. According to Deadline, the network has made a put pilot commitment for an hour-long TV version, to be directed by McG, who also directed the pilot for Fox’s Lethal Weapon adaptation. The idea of a True Lies TV series has been kicking around for quite a while, at one point landing at ABC with a Cameron-penned pilot. Hey, if Jamie Lee Curtis is going to be reprising her most famous roles, returning as Helen Tasker seems like a move an entire generation of adolescent action fans could immediately get behind.
Comments