Aaron Carter Is Headed to Rehab

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Known to most of his fans as an early 2000s teen pop star, Aaron Carter was everywhere during Summer 2017. After getting arrested for driving under the influence and marijuana possession and subsequently feuding with his brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, the singer opened up about his bisexuality online and publicly discussed the medical problems that have left him looking increasingly gaunt. Now, a new statement from his representation revealed that the “Fool’s Gold” singer has checked himself into rehab. “Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” the singer’s publicist Steve Honig told The Hollywood Reporter. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.” After releasing the announcement, Carter posted to Twitter, “Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.”