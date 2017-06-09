Latest News from Vulture

26 mins ago

Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird Is Coming to Broadway Next December

Producer Scott Rudin acquired the stage rights in 2016.

12:23 p.m.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Reportedly Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate

Congrats!

12:08 p.m.

Listening to John Ashbery

His death marks a real historical threshold, the passing away of the generation of writers who turned modernism into a tradition.

12:04 p.m.

St. Vincent Makes Heartbreak Bicoastal in Her New Song ‘Los Ageless’

It’s a little more upbeat.

11:49 a.m.

Billy Magnussen Will Play a New, White Prince in the Live-Action Aladdin

Magnussen will play a character named Prince Anders.

11:43 a.m.

The Hilariously Bleak Janicza Bravo is the New Voice of Comedy

Meet the idiosyncratic director Michael Cera, Judy Greer, Donald Glover, and Sarah Jessica Parker all want to work with.

11:15 a.m.

What Salman Rushdie Can’t Live Without

Including the author he calls “better than anyone else on the sentence level.”

10:59 a.m.

Narcos Star Matias Varela on Season 3 and the Real Jorge Salcedo

“Nobody pointed a gun to his head and said you have to come work for us.”

10:27 a.m.

Sarah Paulson Does Impressions of Holly Hunter and Drew Barrymore; They Are Good

Make way for American Impressions Story.

10:23 a.m.

Can’s Holger Czukay: A True Sonic Pioneer

Czukay’s death was announced on Tuesday.

10:20 a.m.

George Clooney Really Can’t Refrain From Reminding You That He and Obama Text

The Suburbicon director says the texts aren’t “Scaramucci-racy.”

10:10 a.m.

Watch the Trailer for Mudbound, Dee Rees’s Southern Epic That Stunned Sundance

Premiering on Netflix November 17.

10:00 a.m.

The 5 Most Questionable Parts of Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready for It?’

Including that terrible line about Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

9:31 a.m.

Narcos Season Finale Recap: Adiós, Salcedo

In the end, this season delivered a lot of what makes Narcos fun.

9:22 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Tormund Has Committed to Ogling Brienne On and Off Camera

He likes to chew sandwiches at her.

9:00 a.m.

Mother! Is a Second-Rate, Self-Aggrandizing Tour De Force

Darren Aronofsky’s latest puts Jennifer Lawrence through the mill for no purpose except nurturing a strain of masochism.

8:46 a.m.

Let’s Talk About That Cheetos Scene in American Horror Story: Cult

Evan Peters does the weirdest Trump impression ever.

8:30 a.m.

Kara Walker’s New Show Is the Best Art Made About This Country in This Century

It’s extraordinary to see an artist responding so well to the incredible political storm blowing all around us.

8:00 a.m.

The Thankless Task of Being Michael Moore

He’s been right about everything before, and he really thinks you are living in a bubble.

2:12 a.m.

Watch Late-Night Hosts React to Trump’s DACA Announcement

Colbert, Kimmel, and Meyers blasted the president’s decision.