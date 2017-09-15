Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Actor Harry Dean Stanton Dead at 91

The Twin Peaks star passed away Friday afternoon.

12 mins ago

Netflix Tried To Rush Shooting Stranger Things Before Everyone Grew Up

The Duffer Brothers would not allow for an accelerated shooting schedule.

4:35 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Literally Bronzed His Butt to Show It Off at the Emmys

He and his makeup artist have gotten very close lately.

4:17 p.m.

First Look: Carrie Coon Returns to Theater in NYTW’s Mary Jane

The play opens September 25.

3:39 p.m.

Jamie Lee Curtis Will Return As Laurie Strode in Halloween

Of course death wasn’t the end.

3:14 p.m.

Tom Hanks Tweets Picture of David S. Pumpkins Script, and Yes, We Have Questions

It’s that time of year again.

3:00 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: Is The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins Our Front-runner?

Hawkins’s performance in The Shape of Water is deeply skilled, special, and tender.

2:18 p.m.

It: Everything That Changed From Cary Fukunaga’s Script

The director left the project over budget cuts, but his original script has been floating around online.

2:06 p.m.

Your Guide to Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry’s Everlasting Friendship

The stars of This Is Us and Atlanta have TV’s best bromance.

1:45 p.m.

Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold Is Resistance Rock, But Is it Good?

The sound, though always executed with great competence, is intentionally and collectively haphazard.

1:36 p.m.

Claire Foy Confirmed As the Next Lisbeth Salander

She’ll be swapping her crown jewels for face piercings.

1:33 p.m.

All That Death Will Only Make the Riverdale Teens Hornier in Season 2

“We’re even more sexual now.”

1:00 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: Will the Oscars Make It Up to Annette Bening This Year?

Will the Oscars make it up to her for that 20th Century Women snub?

12:55 p.m.

Sam Hunt’s Crossover Country Has a Massive Cult Following

The country-crossover artist is already a huge star and he got there by bucking every convention he could.

12:54 p.m.

Rick and Morty’s Strangely Satisfying Ode to Terryfolds Actually Charted

Higher than Foo Fighters!

12:30 p.m.

In Praise of Edie Falco in Louis C.K.’s New Movie

Falco is fantastic as C.K.’s hilariously beleaguered production manager in I Love You, Daddy.

12:10 p.m.

Did Martin Shkreli Pay $2 Million for a Fake Wu-Tang Album?

“It’s not an authorized Wu-Tang Clan album. It never was.”

12:00 p.m.

See Elizabeth McGovern Return to the Downton Era in Time and the Conways

McGovern stars in the Roundabout Theatre production opening October 10.

12:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk About That Scene in Mother!

You know the one.

11:54 a.m.

The Kennedys Are Not Going to Like The Gripping New Chappaquiddick

But audiences probably will — and maybe the GOP.