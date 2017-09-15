Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

Fox Is Hoping You’d Marry Rambo All Over Again, Orders True Lies Reboot Pilot

Terminator Salvation director McG will helm the pilot.

7:04 p.m.

Actor Harry Dean Stanton Dead at 91

The Twin Peaks star passed away Friday afternoon.

7:03 p.m.

Netflix Tried To Rush Shooting Stranger Things Before Everyone Grew Up

The Duffer Brothers would not allow for an accelerated shooting schedule.

4:35 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Literally Bronzed His Butt to Show It Off at the Emmys

He and his makeup artist have gotten very close lately.

4:17 p.m.

First Look: Carrie Coon Returns to Theater in NYTW’s Mary Jane

The play opens September 25.

3:39 p.m.

Jamie Lee Curtis Will Return As Laurie Strode in Halloween

Of course death wasn’t the end.

3:14 p.m.

Tom Hanks Tweets Picture of David S. Pumpkins Script, and Yes, We Have Questions

It’s that time of year again.

3:00 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: Is The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins Our Front-runner?

Hawkins’s performance in The Shape of Water is deeply skilled, special, and tender.

2:18 p.m.

It: Everything That Changed From Cary Fukunaga’s Script

The director left the project over budget cuts, but his original script has been floating around online.

2:06 p.m.

Your Guide to Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry’s Everlasting Friendship

The stars of This Is Us and Atlanta have TV’s best bromance.

1:45 p.m.

Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold Is Resistance Rock, But Is it Good?

The sound, though always executed with great competence, is intentionally and collectively haphazard.

1:36 p.m.

Claire Foy Confirmed As the Next Lisbeth Salander

She’ll be swapping her crown jewels for face piercings.

1:33 p.m.

All That Death Will Only Make the Riverdale Teens Hornier in Season 2

“We’re even more sexual now.”

1:00 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: Will the Oscars Make It Up to Annette Bening This Year?

Will the Oscars make it up to her for that 20th Century Women snub?

12:55 p.m.

Sam Hunt’s Crossover Country Has a Massive Cult Following

The country-crossover artist is already a huge star and he got there by bucking every convention he could.

12:54 p.m.

Rick and Morty’s Strangely Satisfying Ode to Terryfolds Actually Charted

Higher than Foo Fighters!

12:30 p.m.

In Praise of Edie Falco in Louis C.K.’s New Movie

Falco is fantastic as C.K.’s hilariously beleaguered production manager in I Love You, Daddy.

12:10 p.m.

Did Martin Shkreli Pay $2 Million for a Fake Wu-Tang Album?

“It’s not an authorized Wu-Tang Clan album. It never was.”

12:00 p.m.

See Elizabeth McGovern Return to the Downton Era in Time and the Conways

McGovern stars in the Roundabout Theatre production opening October 10.

12:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk About That Scene in Mother!

You know the one.