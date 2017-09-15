Actor Harry Dean Stanton Dead at 91

Harry Dean Stanton, a character actor whose career spanned more than six decades, died Friday afternoon at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was 91. A Navy veteran of World War II, Stanton was known to audiences for an incredible number of roles, including turns in The Godfather Part II, Escape from New York, Pretty in Pink, The Last Temptation of Christ, Alien, The Green Mile, and Paris, Texas, as well as roles on HBO’s Big Love and Getting On. Stanton most recently appeared in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return. The pair were friends and frequent collaborators, with both set to appear in actor John Carroll Lynch’s upcoming drama Lucky, due out later this month. David Lynch posted a statement about the actor’s death on Showtime’s Twin Peaks Twitter account, saying in part, “There went a great one. There’s nobody like Harry Dean.”
