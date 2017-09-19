By

How Well Do Ghosted Stars Adam Scott and Craig Robinson Know Each Other?

When you’ve acted off and on with someone for more than ten years, you get to know them pretty well, right? Turns out, not so much for Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, whose friendship mettle was put to the test in the latest installment of our quiz series “Do I Know You?” Watch as the prolific acting pals — whose sci-fi comedy Ghosted premieres October 1 on Fox — are grilled on each other’s hometowns, early comedy gigs, and very important food and beverage preferences.

