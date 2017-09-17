Alec Baldwin on His Emmy Win: ‘At Long Last, Mr. President, Here Is Your Emmy’

Well obviously Alec Baldwin won an Emmy for his Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impression. (Don’t act like you didn’t dutifully look for his latest Trump bit every Sunday morning.) When Baldwin accepted his award, he gave a shout-out to the man he’s famous for playing: “I suppose I should say at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.” Baldwin won the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, up against Modern Family’s Ty Burrell, Veep’s Matt Walsh and Tony Hale, Tituss Burgess from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Louie Anderson from Baskets.
