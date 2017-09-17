Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

How The Handmaid’s Tale Changed the Game for Hulu

The streaming stalwart seems to have found its paradigm-shifting success.

16 mins ago

Here Are Your 2017 Emmy Award Winners

Congrats!

10:23 p.m.

Watch Ann Dowd, Whom We Love So, Cry During Her Emmy Acceptance Speech

Margo Martindale was right!

10:15 p.m.

Lena Waithe Gave a Moving Emmys Speech in Support of the LGBT Community

Waithe shared the award for writing in a comedy series with Master of None creator Aziz Ansari.

10:09 p.m.

Can Rachel Bloom Just Host An Award Show Already?

Bringing that West Covina spirit to the Emmy’s stage.

10:00 p.m.

Ray Donovan Recap: He Needs Me

What will Sam Winslow do when Ray steps out of line?

10:00 p.m.

The Deuce Recap: Ain’t In Duluth No More

“Show and Prove” digs into the complexity of Time Square’s pimps and prostitutes.

9:57 p.m.

RuPaul Played a Bronze Emmy Goddess During the Emmys

Sashay away with that bronze!

9:53 p.m.

Alec Baldwin on His Emmy Win: ‘At Long Last, Mr. President, Here Is Your Emmy’

Baldwin won for his Trump impression on Saturday Night Live.

9:30 p.m.

After 50 Years, Rolling Stone Will Go Up for Sale

RS founder Jann Wenner makes plans to sell his controlling stake of the magazine.

9:19 p.m.

As Promised, Stephen Colbert Bared His Butt in a Westworld-Style Checkup

Colbert gets the full evaluation from Jeffrey Wright.

9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: In the Blood Has Never Felt More About the Present

A two-decade-old play leaps right out at you.

9:00 p.m.

The Outlander Family Tree: A Complete Guide to the Major Clans

A Who’s Who of the Frasers, the MacKenzies, and the Randalls.

9:00 p.m.

How to Chop Off a Hand on TV, As Explained by Outlander

Outlander’s VFX supervisor talks us through one gory scene.

9:00 p.m.

Outlander Recap: The Fugitive

Forced into hiding, Jamie has gone full Grizzly Adams.

8:52 p.m.

Sean Spicer Swung by the Emmys to Mock Donald Trump During the Monologue

Hey, Spicey!

8:47 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Brings on Chance the Rapper, Dancing Handmaids for Emmys Intro

Time to sing about how TV is so much better than real life.

8:44 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Shaded Bill Maher for Thinking It Was Okay to Use the N-word

You can hear Anthony Anderson laughing at this Bill Maher joke.

6:13 p.m.

See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2017 Emmys

Television’s hottest celebrities don their most glamorous ensembles.

2:21 p.m.

Why Nine Inch Nails’ Initial Twin Peaks Song Was Swiftly Rejected by David Lynch

David Lynch didn’t love it.