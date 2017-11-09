Here Are Some Photos of Alexis Bledel Holding Her Emmy

Photo: Matthew Simmons/FilmMagic

At the Creative Arts Emmys last night, first-time nominee Alexis Bledel won her first Emmy award, for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale, making her officially the first Gilmore Girl to win the television award (sorry, Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop). It’s a well-deserved win for Bledel, as her performance as the “gender traitor” Ofglen was one of the highlights of Hulu’s drama, and at the ceremony, Bledel took the opportunity to wear a ribbon supporting the ACLU and to encourage people to “sign up, speak up, and stay awake.” (Two other fun things of note: Bledel snagged the Emmy from Stranger Things’ Barb, and Melissa McCarthy, another Gilmore grad, won one for her primarily Sean Spicer–related work on SNL.)

Most importantly, though, Bledel’s win is a chance for us to revive our favorite genre of photography: Photos where Alexis Bledel holds things. Here’s Bledel accepting her award onstage.

For her role in @HandmaidsonHulu, @alexisbledel wins Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series! This is her first Emmy! #EmmysArts pic.twitter.com/XUDSnVCb8c — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 11, 2017

Here she is posing backstage, going for a two-handed grip.

Photo: Matthew Simmons/FilmMagic

Another angle, where you can better see her dress. It’s a cool translucent dress! Also, that Emmy looks heavy.

Photo: Matthew Simmons/FilmMagic

Here she is in the crowd. According to Wikipedia, Emmys weigh six pounds and 12-and-a-half ounces. The average coffee mug weighs less than a pound.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She deserves a second award for this one-handed grip.

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Congrats, Alexis Bledel! Incredible work all around.