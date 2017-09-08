Margaret Atwood fans take note, as the illustrious author’s work is being adapted for TV once again in Netflix’s upcoming and very Canadian Alias Grace, a six-part limited series based on her historical-fiction novel of the same name. Sarah Gadon stars as Grace Marks, who in 1843 was convicted of double homicide ­­— although debate has lasted over whether or not Marks actually played a role in the murders or was just an unknowing witness. Atwood’s novel takes from the real-life events of the murders while constructing a fictional narrative around them. Anna Paquin co-stars as Nancy Montgomery, a wealthy Ontario farmer’s mistress. Alias Grace was written by Sarah Polley and directed by Mary Harron (American Psycho). See it on Netflix November 3.