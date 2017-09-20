Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Alicia Vikander Appears to Be Cured of Tulip Fever in the Tomb Raider Trailer

Before raiding tombs, Lara Croft was a posh bike courier with a completely normal neck.

1:06 a.m.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Be Back in New Terminator Movie

The original Sarah Connor is returning to the franchise for the first time since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Yesterday at 11:51 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Takedown of Bill Cassidy’s New Health-Care Bill Gets Personal

Senator Bill Cassidy didn’t write a bill that passed his own ” Jimmy Kimmel test” protecting children with pre-existing conditions.

Yesterday at 11:02 p.m.

American Horror Story Recap: A-Tisket, a Casket

The clowns aren’t a figment of Ally’s imagination, but what if everything else is?

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Critiques Donald Trump’s U.N. Speech on Late Show

She has some notes on “Rocket Man.”

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Recap: Never Wrestle a Pig

We’re a long, long way from a proposal.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

Johnny Depp’s Ex-Management Company Is Dragging His Family Into Legal Dispute

The Management Group claims Depp is throwing his friends and family “under the bus” with his lawsuit against the company.

Yesterday at 9:17 p.m.

Taikia Waititi In Talks To Direct Akira For Warner Bros.

Can WB keep this director on board?

Yesterday at 8:43 p.m.

Mother! Is Attempting to Use Its Bad Press to Attract More Movie Goers

A new ad uses divisive responses to the Darren Aronofsky film as a selling point.

Yesterday at 7:40 p.m.

It Looks Like That Watchmen Series At HBO Is Actually Happening

According to Damon Lindelof’s Instagram, the work has begun.

Yesterday at 6:22 p.m.

How Well Do Ghosted Stars Adam Scott and Craig Robinson Know Each Other?

The comics quiz each other about hometowns, early gigs, and beverage preferences.

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy Is a Lovably Inept Home Cook in the Cook-Off! Trailer

The competitive-cooking mockumentary will be released on November 17.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

At Least Some of Hollywood Is Really Pissed About Sean Spicer’s Emmys Cameo

“Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium.”

Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

YouTuber Hank Green Is Writing a Novel About Internet Fame

Hank Green’s An Absolutely Remarkable Thing is out fall 2018.

Yesterday at 3:56 p.m.

Perfume Genius’s ‘Wreath’ Video Is a Tribute to the Human Form

And it showcases the power of personal expression.

Yesterday at 2:49 p.m.

The Good Place Season Two Is So Forking Great

The series solidifies its status as the most intellectually engaging comedy on television.

Yesterday at 2:24 p.m.

How the Laura Palmer House’s Actual Homeowner Ended Up in Twin Peaks: The Return

“I was standing in the kitchen and David walked up to me and said, Have you ever acted?”

Yesterday at 2:18 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Just Notched Another Popular Vote Win

Rachel Maddow’s interview with Clinton was the top-rated cable news broadcast last week.

Yesterday at 2:11 p.m.

MoviePass Works. Why Is Hollywood So ‘Meh’?

“If we’re doubling the frequency of the customers who’ve been abandoning you, you’d think they’d cut us in on some of your increased profits.”

Yesterday at 2:06 p.m.

Rob Reiner and a Few Good Men Are Investigating Russia

Morgan Freeman makes a cameo as president. Naturally.