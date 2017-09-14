Should we begin with Kevin Spacey’s makeup, or save that for later? As surly oil patriarch J. Paul Getty, Spacey trades his southern drawl as Frank Underwood for J. Paul’s jowls. All the Money in the World, Ridley Scott’s movie about the Getty family, follows the race to rescue J. Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) after he’s kidnapped by an Italian crime syndicate. When the richest man in the world won’t help, Gail Harris, J. Paul Getty III’s mother (played by Michelle Williams) gets in cahoots with security man Fletcher Chace (Mark Wahlberg) to get her son home. Get used to the Getty story returning to the news: There’s another adaptation, helmed by Danny Boyle and starring Beach Rats actor Harris Dickinson, in the works at FX. All the Money in the World will be in theaters this December.