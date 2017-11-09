Last fall Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery published his book They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice. Having won a 2016 Pulitzer for the Post’s “Fatal Force” project, in which the paper’s staff created a database to track shootings by law enforcement, Lowery wrote about his experience covering racial bias, police brutality and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement. Now AMC is currently turning his work into a drama series. According to Deadline, both current events and the themes of the book will be explored “through the stories and voices of fictional characters,” rather than any specific real life persons. LaToya Morgan, formerly of AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies and Into the Badlands, is attached to write.
Comments