The American Idol Reboot Finally Landed Its Second Celebrity Judge

The American Idol reboot everyone’s definitely asking for is finally shaping up its judging line-up. After weeks of rumors, Variety confirmed today that country star and all-around nice guy Luke Bryan — of “Drink a Beer” and “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day” fame — will be joining pop princess Katy Perry for the show’s ABC reboot, alongside Ryan Seacrest as the host. Idol is still actively on the hunt for a third judge to round out the panel, with Variety noting ABC is having much difficulty locking down the final star, especially since auditions are kicking off in a matter of days. Charlie Puth and Keith Urban are reportedly judging frontrunners at the moment, as talks with Lionel Ritchie ultimately fell through. This iteration of Idol is expected to premiere in March.
