The American Idol Reboot Finally Landed Its Second Celebrity Judge

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

The American Idol reboot everyone’s definitely asking for is finally shaping up its judging lineup. After weeks of rumors, Variety confirmed today that country star and all-around nice guy Luke Bryan — of “Drink a Beer” and “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day” fame — will be joining pop princess Katy Perry for the show’s ABC reboot, alongside Ryan Seacrest as the host. Idol is still actively on the hunt for a third judge to round out the panel, with Variety noting ABC is having much difficulty locking down the final star, especially since auditions are kicking off in a matter of days. Charlie Puth and Keith Urban are reportedly judging front-runners at the moment, as talks with Lionel Ritchie ultimately fell through. This iteration of Idol is expected to premiere in March.