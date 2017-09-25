Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Despite the fact that Amy Sherman-Palladino got to deploy her famous last four words at the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the show, and its creator, have left open the possibility of a return visit to Stars Hollow down the line. Judging from Palladino and her husband and creative partner Daniel Palladino’s new multiyear development deal with Amazon, however, that’s coming later rather than sooner. Amazon has already ordered two seasons of the (very promising) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from the Palladinos, and now the two writers are also developing new projects (a Bunheads revival? Pretty please?) for the streaming network in addition to that series. Warner Bros. TV makes Gilmore Girls and could always revive the show without the Palladinos (as they did in season seven), and the Amazon deal doesn’t mean the creators won’t ever return to Gilmore. But for now, it’s pretty clear that they’re happily busy back in the 1950s with Mrs. Maisel and her delicious brisket.