Angelina Jolie Is Returning to Acting After Yearlong Hiatus

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

While promoting her Cambodian drama First They Killed My Father at the Telluride Film Festival, Angelina Jolie didn’t shy away from getting personal. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the director revealed that she took a long break from work following her divorce from Brad Pitt. Jolie explained, “I’ve taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids.”

The candid remarks continued in an interview with Telegraph, in which Jolie shared that she prefers to be in a relationship. “I don’t enjoy being single,” Jolie Said. “It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

As of now, Jolie is happy to be non-committal, at least professionally. Though she’s pretty sure she’ll be returning to acting. There are no upcoming directing projects she’s excited about, and the actress-director wouldn’t say for certain if the Maleficent sequel will be the next project. “There’s a lot of different things floating around. But I haven’t committed,” Jolie told THR.