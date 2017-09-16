Question for theologians: Can two devils both wear Prada? Apparently not. Despite Bravo developing a much buzzed-about series about the most high-profile frenemies in the magazine industry — Vogue editor and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour and former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor Tina Brown — it’ll never actually see the light of day. THR reports All That Glitters, the intended six-hour series that would’ve told the story of the two women’s careers at Condé, has been abandoned for undisclosed reasons. (Bravo confirmed the news.) Plucked from similar backgrounds and tasked with leading two of Condé Nast’s most storied titles, their frenemy-ship goes back a generation, as their fathers were reported rivals as well. Between this and Freeform’s scripted show based on Joanna Coles and Cosmopolitan, it looks like print is not dead — it’s just trying to be rebooted for TV.
Comments