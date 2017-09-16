Mother! Has the Worst Possible Rating on CinemaScore

Brawl in Cell Block 99 is superior grindhouse filmmaking (with a side of right-wing politics).

Vince Vaughn Rips Apart A Car With His Bare Hands In Brutal New Prison Movie

Every Time David Lynch Ignored Questions About Twin Peaks: The Return’s Finale

What will fill the void?

Freeform’s Post-Pretty Little Liars Success Got Harder With New Cancellation

Jon Hamm on the Time Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly Failed to Intimidate Him

From one host to another.

The Weird Way David Letterman Prepared Stephen Colbert to Take Over Late Show

Yes, Kyle MacLachlan Says His Twin Peaks Sex Scene With Ex Laura Dern Was Weird

9:00 a.m.

Best Actress Watch: Frances McDormand Is NSFW, But Is She a Safe Bet for Oscar?

In Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Frances McDormand is motherfucking great as a mother you don’t want to fuck with.