Photo: Getty Images

If you have criticism about Call Me By Your Name, the critically-adored Sundance sensation, better come prepared to dance with its star, Armie Hammer. Yesterday, James Woods retweeted a post complaining about the age difference between the romantic leads in the movie and the original 2007 novel (Hammer plays a 24-year-old wooing a 17-year-old college-bound Timothée Chalamet), adding his own comment: “As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA.” The use of the hashtag for NAMBLA — the abbreviation for pedophilia-advocacy group North American Man/Boy Love Association — didn’t stop Hammer from hitting back:

Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017

Though it’s certainly creepy for a man to date a woman young enough to be his granddaughter, as Woods did in 2013 when he dated then-20-year-old Kristen Bauguess (Woods was 66 at the time), it isn’t illegal, since the age of consent in America is 18 years old. Yet, Hammer’s point about Woods being homophobic and hypocritical was echoed by actress Amber Tamblyn, who recalled a rather unsavory experience with the older actor. “James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once,” Tamblyn tweeted. “He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said.”

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'm 16" I said. "Even better" he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

That alleged story certainly doesn’t sound as full of charmingly unbearable sexual tension as Call Me By Your Name.