Broad City Recap: Treat Yo Self

Welcome back, Hannibal Buress!

Late-Night Hosts Blasted Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore

Moore’s stance on immigration, gay marriage and tiny guns provided plenty of fodder for Colbert and Meyers.

You’re the Worst Recap: People Who Need People

It’s taking an awfully long time for this season to gain momentum.

Three Decades Later, We’re Getting a Coming To America Sequel

From the creator of Black-ish and the director of 50/50.

Very Tan Caucasians, Your Time on Atlanta Is Now

The latest casting call for the FX series gets very specific.

Meghan McCain Is the New Token Conservative Voice on The View

McCain is taking the chair left vacant by Jedediah Bila.

Empire Season Premiere Recap: The Big Bang

“I’m Cookie Lyon. I’m unforgettable.”

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Jhené Aiko

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus sound more confident in their sound than ever before.

The Weirdest Thing About the New Kingsman Is Its Constant Cutaways to Fox News

In 2017, it’s wild to see Fox News presented as an ideologically neutral source of information.

Star Trek Spec Scripts That Never Saw the Light of Day

Star Trek had a famous open-submission policy, meaning any writer, anywhere, could submit a script.

How Well Do DuckTales Stars Danny Pudi and Ben Schwartz Know Each Other?

We asked them a series of personal questions to find out. Prepare for some poop stories.

The Evolution of Fat Women on TV

From Friends to This Is Us.

Transparent Recap: Imagine If I’d Known

Judith Light deserves all of the giant hoagies.

All of the Avatar Sequel Announcements: A Timeline

James Cameron has been extremely busy planning our next Pandora trips.

Will & Grace Is Back and It’s Like It Never Left

After a slightly off start, the NBC sitcom settles right back into its specific brand of silliness.

Baroness von Sketch Show Is the Canadian Answer to Inside Amy Schumer

It’s all about finding comedy in unexpected places.

Let’s Go Through Debra Messing’s Exceptional Instagram

The internet’s top destination for clips of the Will & Grace cast singing about pubic hair.

21 Miley Cyrus Songs and Performances That’ll Make You a Fan

It’s time to appreciate Miley’s deep cuts.

Jane Fonda Did Not Come to Play With Megyn Kelly

Fonda looks at Megyn Kelly the way you look at Megyn Kelly.

The NFL Reportedly Wants Justin Timberlake for the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

We assume Janet’s invite got lost in the mail.