Very Tan Caucasians, Your Time on Atlanta Is Now

In Atlanta, Justin Bieber may be black, but stereotypical white Floridians are still just very tan Caucasians. The Emmy-nominated series is currently in production for its second season, and the latest casting call has certainly piqued our interest in what’s coming next. In addition to looking for “VERY TAN Caucasians to play Floridians” (the call sheet comes complete with emojis to give the full picture of blond and red headed people with darker complexions), the FX comedy is also in need of “people with regular vehicles” that are not red, white or black; and a Caucasian woman in her 50’s or 60’s, who is described as “this sketchy mom is cheering on someone getting beat up!” So, to actors in the Atlanta-area, here’s your chance to hop in your olive, blue, or maroon vehicle and get a small part on one of the most critically praised shows on television.
