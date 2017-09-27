Huh, the Avatar Sequels Are All About Kids

Photo: Sheryl Neilds/Entertainment Weekly

Avatar’s newest stars were just wee tykes when they were dragged to a movie theater to see the first Avatar installment in 3-D, and they definitely have only ever seen Titanic thanks to reruns on TNT (if they’ve ever seen it — that movie has adult content!). The second of the Avatar sequels will star a group of kids, Entertainment Weekly reports. “We never had this youthful element before, and that brings a different kind of energy to the film,” executive producer Jon Landau told EW. “They represent the future generation of Pandora and play a very significant role — not just in this movie but throughout all the movies.” You can see their faces above, though six of the seven of faces won’t appear onscreen, since those kids will be playing Na’vi members of Sam Worthington’s character’s family or characters from an underwater Na’vi clan called the Metkayina. Javier “Spider” Socorro (12-year-old Jack Champion), seated in the EW’s first look, is our only a human teenager. He was born at the Hell’s Gate military complex and you bet that gives him some series emo cred. The first Avatar sequel is due December 18, 2020.