Photo: Todd Oldham

When Amy Sedaris was growing up in North Carolina, she was obsessed with what she calls “hospitality shows,” on which hosts would convey homemaking tips and entertain experts in their “homes” — which were, of course, TV sets. So for At Home With Amy Sedaris, her highly skewed reimagining of those shows, she sought a backdrop that would capture that warm but uncanny vibe. “I wanted that I Dream of Jeannie feel, where she’s in the bottle and there’s no other, outside world,” Sedaris says. She drew inspiration from favorite designers and artists ranging from John Derian to Rebecca Morgan for a result that’s meticulously assembled, down to the nonexistent products stocking the fridge and a lampshade made from dyed sample strips of fake hair. (Sedaris has the same lamp at home — she made it herself.) “It’s based on my apartment,” she says of her TV abode. “It’s just bigger, with a nicer refrigerator.”

At Home With Amy Sedaris premieres October 24 on TruTV.

*A version of this article appears in the September 4, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.