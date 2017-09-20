Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Marvel’s The Punisher Trailer Makes Good on The Whole Punishment Part

See just how high the body count can get in two-and-a-half minutes.

21 mins ago

Gwyneth Paltrow Wants to Take Goop ‘in the Field,’ Maybe to Flint, Michigan

It’s a pivot to video that might start in Flint.

10:47 a.m.

We’re Very Upset Sterling K. Brown’s ‘Booty Shot’ Got Cut From Marshall

We almost got his “full moon.”

10:43 a.m.

The NYC Parks Department Is Trolling Us With Drake’s Wheelchair Jimmy Meme Now

Just hold on, we’re going to Fort Greene Park.

10:08 a.m.

Immersive Theater Fan Benjamin Netanyahu Keeps Going to Sleep No More

Maybe he’s just really into hanging out in the candy room.

10:00 a.m.

A Handy Guide to Mike Schur’s Favorite Actors

From Kristen Bell to Adam Scott.

9:59 a.m.

The New York Philharmonic’s New Music Director: Thrilling to Exhaustion

Jaap van Zweden brings the excitement, over and over and over.

9:54 a.m.

The 14 Greatest Blair Waldorf Headbands on Gossip Girl

Like any good fashionista, the queen bee of Gossip Girl had a headband for every occasion.

9:48 a.m.

Wonderstruck Trailer: New York, in Two Magical Eras

See it in theaters October 20.

9:30 a.m.

Here Are the Rest of the Horror Movies Coming Out This Year

Expect Leatherface, Jigsaw, and Madelaine Petsch being killed by a camera.

9:00 a.m.

Kirsten Dunst Accidentally Got Thoroughly Stoned While Filming Her New Movie

“I don’t smoke full joints. This is, like, strong sh*t.”

8:30 a.m.

17 Nicolas Cage Movies You Had No Idea Existed

Thanks to the Internal Revenue Service, Cage has become the king of VOD movies.

8:30 a.m.

Beck Explains the Creative Process Behind His New Song, ‘Dear Life’

“For this album, I wanted to make something that was uplifting, had a lot of energy, and made you want to sing along.”

8:30 a.m.

All the Clues You Missed About The Good Place’s Big Finale Twist

All season, the truth was hiding in plain sight. It’ll blow your forkin’ mind.

8:00 a.m.

HGTV Is a Never-ending Fantasy Loop. Look Deeper, and It Gets Pretty Ugly.

There’s nothing more addictively soothing than watching someone flipping homes on HGTV. Until we end up in a real-life rerun of the housing bubble.

3:19 a.m.

Alicia Vikander Appears to Be Cured of Tulip Fever in the Tomb Raider Trailer

Before raiding tombs, Lara Croft was a posh bike courier with a completely normal neck.

1:06 a.m.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Be Back in New Terminator Movie

The original Sarah Connor is returning to the franchise for the first time since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Yesterday at 11:51 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Takedown of Bill Cassidy’s New Health-Care Bill Gets Personal

Senator Bill Cassidy didn’t write a bill that passed his own “Jimmy Kimmel test” protecting children with preexisting conditions.

Yesterday at 11:02 p.m.

American Horror Story Recap: A-Tisket, A-Casket

The clowns aren’t a figment of Ally’s imagination, but what if everything else is?

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Critiques Donald Trump’s U.N. Speech on The Late Show

She has some notes on “Rocket Man.”