Bernadette Peters Will Replace Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! (Cue Gasps)

The producers of Hello, Dolly! have found someone big enough to descend the Harmonia Gardens staircase after Tony-winner Bette Midler: Bernadette Peters. The Two-time Tony winner (plus an honorary award in 2012, lest we forget) will take over the role on January 20, after Midler leaves on January 14. Victor Garber, a four-time nominee will play her love interest, Horace Vandergelder, replacing David Hyde Pierce. In fact, the news of Garber and Peters’s casting originally leaked online when Garber’s husband revealed it in an Instagram comment. Aside from Midler, the rest of the cast of the Best Revival-winning production haven’t announced closing dates, though Taylor Trensch will leave the show in January to take the lead in Dear Evan Hansen. Good luck getting into Dolly 2.0, as tickets will likely remain as impossible to get as ever.
Comments