Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

The Fosters Showrunner on the Summer Finale, DACA, and Callie’s Future

“These are children who have grown up in this country, who are dehumanized by the way that we talk about them.”

2 mins ago

The Fosters Summer Finale Recap: Last Dance for Anchor Beach

Is it weird to be moved to tears with pride for a fictional character?

15 mins ago

Narcos Recap: Don’t Open That Fridge

How does any of this make sense?

28 mins ago

Michael Lewis Says Hollywood Won’t Adapt Flash Boys Because It Has an Asian Lead

The non-fiction bestseller is about Bradley Katsuyama, a real person of Asian descent

6:35 p.m.

Bernadette Peters Will Replace Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! (Cue Gasps)

Peters will take over the role on January 20.

6:26 p.m.

Colin Trevorrow Will No Longer Direct Star Wars: Episode IX

Disney broke the news in an official statement.

5:44 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Compares Bernie Sanders to Something About Mary Hitchhiker

“I felt like I was in a straitjacket,” Clinton says of debating Sanders.

5:16 p.m.

Rami Malek Embodies Freddie Mercury in This First Look at Bohemian Rhapsody

Definitely real life, not fantasy.

5:07 p.m.

Every American Horror Story Season, Ranked From Worst to Best

Which is the greatest AHS season: Murder House, Asylum, or Coven?

4:57 p.m.

Casey Affleck to Bum You Out Again in an Adaptation of John Williams’s Stoner

It will be directed by literary-adaptation enthusiast Joe Wright.

4:21 p.m.

Cher’s Latest Twitter Dis Is the Only Thing That Can Make Us Laugh Today

“Then keep your eyes open bitch.”

4:21 p.m.

Can a Podcast Improve the Oral History?

In Origins, James Andrew Miller puts a new spin on the oral history concept.

3:02 p.m.

Here’s Why Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready for It?’ Might Sound Familiar

Taylor Swift’s second single is edgier than the first, but maybe you’ve heard something like it before

2:45 p.m.

An Expert Explains Why You’re Scared of Creepy Clowns and Other Horror Tropes

A Harvard psychiatrist has the answers to your It-based fears.

1:31 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the TV Shows Ending This Season

Farewell, Scandal.

1:19 p.m.

Dee Rees on Being a Black Director in Hollywood: ‘It’s Not a Meritocracy’

Netflix will release Rees’s Mudbound on November 17.

12:53 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready for It?’ Is Better Than ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

We did not expect Taylor Swift to rap, but she raps on this song.

12:44 p.m.

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Lead Some Normals Through The Streets in D&G Ads

It’s glamorous and awkward.

12:23 p.m.

Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda Give The Magic School Bus Revival a Theme-Song Update

From Founding Father to transportation vehicle.

12:12 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Ends the Reign of ‘Despacito’ at No. 1

Unsurprisingly.