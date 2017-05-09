Latest News from Vulture

6:35 p.m.

Bernadette Peters Will Replace Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! (Cue Gasps)

Peters will take over the role on January 20.

6:26 p.m.

Colin Trevorrow Will No Longer Direct Star Wars: Episode IX

Disney broke the news in an official statement.

5:44 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Compares Bernie Sanders to Something About Mary Hitchhiker

“I felt like I was in a straitjacket,” Clinton says of debating Sanders.

5:16 p.m.

Rami Malek Embodies Freddie Mercury in This First Look at Bohemian Rhapsody

Definitely real life, not fantasy.

5:07 p.m.

Every American Horror Story Season, Ranked From Worst to Best

Which is the greatest AHS season: Murder House, Asylum, or Coven?

4:57 p.m.

Casey Affleck to Bum You Out Again in an Adaptation of John Williams’s Stoner

It will be directed by literary-adaptation enthusiast Joe Wright.

4:21 p.m.

Cher’s Latest Twitter Dis Is the Only Thing That Can Make Us Laugh Today

“Then keep your eyes open bitch.”

4:21 p.m.

Can a Podcast Improve the Oral History?

In Origins, James Andrew Miller puts a new spin on the oral history concept.

3:02 p.m.

Here’s Why Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready for It?’ Might Sound Familiar

Taylor Swift’s second single is edgier than the first, but maybe you’ve heard something like it before

2:45 p.m.

An Expert Explains Why You’re Scared of Creepy Clowns and Other Horror Tropes

A Harvard psychiatrist has the answers to your It-based fears.

1:31 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the TV Shows Ending This Season

Farewell, Scandal.

1:19 p.m.

Dee Rees on Being a Black Director in Hollywood: ‘It’s Not a Meritocracy’

Netflix will release Rees’s Mudbound on November 17.

12:53 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready for It?’ Is Better Than ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

We did not expect Taylor Swift to rap, but she raps on this song.

12:44 p.m.

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Lead Some Normals Through The Streets in D&G Ads

It’s glamorous and awkward.

12:23 p.m.

Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda Give The Magic School Bus Revival a Theme-Song Update

From Founding Father to transportation vehicle.

12:12 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Ends the Reign of ‘Despacito’ at No. 1

Unsurprisingly.

12:00 p.m.

Exclusive: See the Trailer for A Fantastic Woman, Which Could Make Oscar History

Could this acclaimed actress become the first trans performer to earn an Oscar nomination?

11:48 a.m.

The Best Post-Finale Theories About Twin Peaks: The Return

The past dictates the future. But how?

11:24 a.m.

Madonna Is Apparently Too Famous to Receive Packages

#BitchPlease

11:19 a.m.

Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel Talks Colorism and Appropriation on New Song

“With darker pigmentation, you become an example of exoticism under that Western microscope.”