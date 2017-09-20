Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Good Place Season-Premiere Recap: Starting Over (and Over)

“Everything Is Great!” is a fiendishly clever way to blow everything up.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Good Place Creator Michael Schur on Season 2, Food Puns, and Big Twists

“It’s not a double switchback reversal where we pull the rug out from under you again.”

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Bernie Casey, Football Player and Revenge of the Nerds Actor, Dead at 78

Casey’s film credits included Boxcar Bertha, Never Say Never Again, and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

You’re the Worst Recap: The Pickup Artist

Becca and Vernon should really get a divorce.

Yesterday at 8:10 p.m.

HBO Has Officially Ordered a Pilot for That Damon Lindelof Watchmen Series

Damon Lindelof previously hinted that work had begun on Instagram.

Yesterday at 7:37 p.m.

Jordan Peele’s Next TV Series Will Be About Nazi Hunters, Obviously

This will be Peele’s first show under his development deal with Universal.

Yesterday at 6:18 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: BTS, Björk, Wizkid, Son Little, More

BTS offer one of the best singles of the year in the band’s first major play for crossover appeal.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

Here Are 36 Perfect Seconds of Liam Gallagher Talking About Tea

“The little geezer doing the kettle.”

Yesterday at 5:33 p.m.

Watch the Cast of The Good Place React With Shock and Joy to Its Big Twist

Kristen Bell filmed the cast as they learned the show’s season-finale twist.

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

What the 19 Movies to Ever Receive an ‘F’ CinemaScore Have in Common

Mother! joins a small, motley group of auteurist misses and obvious clunkers.

Yesterday at 3:43 p.m.

Finally, All of Will & Grace Is Coming to Streaming

See, not everything about 2017 is awful!

Yesterday at 3:31 p.m.

Nicole Krauss on 8 Things That Inspired Her New Novel

From the secular spiritualism of Tel Aviv to her grandfather’s old photographs.

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

A Look at the Movies Coming to the New York Film Festival

The uptown fest is hosting a handful of big U.S. or North American premieres.

Yesterday at 2:56 p.m.

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler Are Making a Netflix Comedy

The eight-episode series is set during a “seemingly inescapable party” in New York.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

There’s Yet Another Contender for the Game of Thrones Prequel Throne

In the game of Game of Thrones prequels, you win or you die in development hell.

Yesterday at 2:42 p.m.

Listening to MF Doom Is Still a Frustrating Experience

The reclusive rapper is releasing music at a steady clip, but is it any good?

Yesterday at 2:16 p.m.

American Vandal Is the Most Realistic Portrayal of High School Ever

It’s also really, really funny.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

We Might Be Getting a Dark Horror Take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch on the CW

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is being eyed for the 2018–2019 season.

Yesterday at 1:35 p.m.

What’s Underneath Dance Music’s Big Tent?

After Skrillex helped bring EDM to the pop charts, a whole new wave of artists are taking the genre in surprising new directions.

Yesterday at 1:26 p.m.

Ben Stiller Punches Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories Trailer

Noah Baumbach’s latest film also stars Dustin Hoffman.