We reported earlier how at one point in Hillary Clinton’s newly released book What Happened Bernie Sanders is compared to the murdering hitchhiker from There’s Something About Mary. However, when the Vermont senator was on The Late Show on Thursday night, Stephen Colbert brought up another dig within the book aimed at Sanders that had Clinton using the following Facebook post of a supporter:

BERNIE: I think America should get a pony. HILLARY: How will you pay for the pony? Where will the pony come from? How will you get Congress to agree to the pony? BERNIE: Hillary thinks America doesn’t deserve a pony. BERNIE SUPPORTERS:Hillary hates ponies!

In addition to wondering what Sanders would say in response to “these ponies,” the late-night host also asked the former presidential candidate what he’d like Colbert to ask Clinton when she appears on The Late Show on September 19th. Here was Sanders’ response: