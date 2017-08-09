Beyoncé Visits Hurricane Harvey Survivors in Houston

With Hurricane Irma now bearing down on Florida, attention as quickly shifted from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the weeks, months and potentially years of recovery facing the city of Houston. But while the news cycle must move on to the next superstorm, daughter of Houston Beyoncé is focusing her efforts on the survivors living in her hometown. “This, today, is a celebration of survival,” Beyoncé said during a visit to Houston’s St. John’s Church Friday, posted to social media by fan Twitter @Bey_Legion. “Y’all are my family. Houston is my home, and I thank God that y’all are safe, that your children are safe. The thing that really matters is your health and your children and your family and your life. I just want to say that I love you.” The singer, joined by daughter Blue Ivy, mother Tina and Michelle Williams, also helped serve free meals to attendees. Beyoncé will join Oprah, Justin Bieber and about two dozen other actors and musicians next week on September 12 for the Hand in Hand telethon, a Harvey benefit which has sadly already been expanded to aid Hurricane Irma victims as well.

A fan sang to Beyoncé while she was serving the #HurricaneHarvey in Houston. 💙 #BeyGOOD pic.twitter.com/rhJ8xpkATJ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 9, 2017