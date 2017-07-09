Beyoncé Has Yet to Release a New Music Video Directed by Michel Gondry

Beyoncé is currently sitting on a new, finished music video that’s ready to upload at her discretion. If you’re wondering why Beyoncé hasn’t done so yet, according to the music video’s alleged director Michel Gondry, its release has been delayed due to the recent birth of Beyoncé’s twins Sir and Rumi. While you might expect a director to praise their own project, Gondry admitted to La Presse that the forthcoming music video is “very, very good,” which is very, very comforting to hear. The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director is not only known for his body of work in film, but he has also directed music videos for the White Stripes, Kylie Minogue, Bjork, and many other music artists. However, this will be his first collaboration with Beyoncé, who was recently accused of allegedly copying the black crop top in Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” by the director of the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”
