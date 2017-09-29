On Thursday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In her announcement, she also advocated for universal health care, because Louis-Dreyfus is a national treasure and this will not be debated. Among the actress’s well wishes from fans and Veep co-stars: a message from the other guy to occupy No. 1 Observatory Circle, former vice-president Joe Biden. Biden showed his support with a shot of the two of them in matching aviators, taking care of business. “We Veeps stick together,” he tweeted (Mike Pence, don’t read this). “Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.” Awwww.
