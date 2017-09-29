Latest News from Vulture

Liam Gallagher and Idris Elba’s Hat Feud Is Over. Long Live Their Hat Feud!

Liam says Idris has “accepted” he was “in the wrong.”

On Younger Now, Miley Cyrus Grows Up and Settles Down, But Did She Need To?

After making sketchy psych-trap records, Miley Cyrus reins things in.

The Curb Cast on Returning to the Show the Day After Trump Was Elected

And whether viewers will still laugh along with Larry’s cringeworthy worldview today.

The Making (and Unmaking) of a 23-Hour Times Best Seller

Handbook for Mortals author Lani Sarem on scheming her way to the top of the list, and why she’d probably do it all over again.

What It Was Like Trying to Get President Obama to Tell a Dick Joke

An excerpt from Obama speechwriter David Litt’s memoir, about what it was like writing for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms the Sex and the City 3 Movie Isn’t Happening

Kim Cattrall says don’t blame her.

Catherine Zeta-Jones’s QVC Collection Casa Zeta-Jones Is Finally Here

The Oscar- and Tony-winning actress is really proud of “The Audrey,” a faux-fur throw.

Biden Sends Julia Louis-Dreyfus His Best Wishes, Says, ‘Veeps Stick Together’

Awww.

DC Says It’s Downplaying Its Cinematic Universe

The news came as part of our larger feature about the past, present, and future of Warner Bros.–owned DC Entertainment.

Blade Runner 2049 Can’t Match Its Predecessor

Denis Villeneuve’s vision is more sentimental and less striking than Blade Runner.

Art of Fielding Plagiarism Accusations Have Been a Low-Level Menace for Years

Charles Green’s allegations have been disseminated to one outlet after another that knew better than to publish a damaging story with no actual proof.

Will & Grace Season-Premiere Recap: Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way

Good news: Nothing has really changed with this Will & Grace revival.

All of Larry David’s Normcore Golf Looks on Curb Your Enthusiasm

The hats! The pullovers! The other hats!

Every Episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ranked

From the bad to the prettay, prettay, prettay great.

How Wonder Woman Changed DC’s Entire Movie Strategy

Can DC Entertainment bring its success in comics, TV, and games to the multiplex?

Grey’s Anatomy Season Premiere Recap: My Sister’s Keeper

It’s a rough day for Nathan Riggs.

Lynda Carter Calls James Cameron’s Criticism of Patty Jenkins ‘Thuggish’

“Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do.”

What’s New on Netflix: October 2017

Ready for another trip to the Upside Down? Stranger Things returns to Netflix this month.

Listen to Beyoncé Sing on New Version of J Balvin’s ‘Mi Gente’

The entirety of Beyoncé’s proceeds will be going to relief charities.

Henry Thomas on Better Things, Stranger Things, and ’80s Nostalgia

E.T.’s best friend talks about playing Pamela Adlon’s new love interest on the FX series.