Don’t say Peak TV didn’t do anything for you … or your children. Exhibit A: Netflix’s Big Mouth, the new animated series from Nick Kroll, which chronicles the exploits of a boy and his extended group of classmates as they embark on the time-honored, super fun tradition of puberty. Or rather, the “miracle of ejaculation” for the gents and the “yarnball of aching tubes” for the ladies. John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, and many others also lend their voices to the puberty cause — guess who plays a talking vagina? — so maybe pass this trailer along to some parents who could benefit from it? That is, if they don’t mind their children learning about their genitals from incredibly foul-mouthed cartoons. The 10-episode series debuts in full on September 29.
