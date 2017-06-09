Billy Magnussen Will Play a New, White Prince in the Live-Action Aladdin

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

In the live-action Aladdin, it seems Prince Ali will have a rival for Jasmine’s heart (we don’t mean Hot Jafar, though also we obviously mean Hot Jafar). Per The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods, playing the deranged character with a six-pack in everything) has joined the cast of the Guy Ritchie movie musical as a new character, Prince Anders. The news of Magnussen’s casting has frustrated many, as there’s really no need to insert a white character into Aladdin in the first place. The rest of Aladdin’s cast includes Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari, who all recently posed together for a selfie, as well as Nasim Pedrad, who will also be playing a new character.