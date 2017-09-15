Latest News from Vulture

27 seconds ago

Björk Urges a Lover to ‘Care for’ Her in Haunting New Song ‘The Gate’

Her forthcoming album drops in November.

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

Seth Meyers Says Trump’s DACA Reversal Proves Daffy Duck Is a Better Negotiator

He’s not getting his wall.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Harry Potter Documentary Will Provide a History of Magic on the BBC

Have your wands (and DVRs) at the ready.

Yesterday at 8:39 p.m.

John Wick Will Make Good on Promise to ‘Kill Them All’ in Chapter 3 in 2019

Wick really isn’t good at retiring.

Yesterday at 8:05 p.m.

White Nationalist Radio Show Gets Cease and Desist Over Use Of Johnny Cash Music

Spoiler alert: They have backed down.

Yesterday at 6:23 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: Tove Lo, St. Vincent, Sam Smith, Jamie xx

Dua Lipa turns in an Amy Winehouse impression for the ages.

Yesterday at 5:59 p.m.

Lady Gaga Hospitalized Due to ‘Severe Physical Pain’

She will not be able to perform at the Rock In Rio festival.

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Radiohead Made a New Version of ‘Bloom’ With Hans Zimmer for Blue Planet II

Radiohead loves Sir David Attenborough just as much as you do.

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

This Classical Music Festival Just Had Its Very Own Fyre Festival-Like Implosion

“It was the most inept conducting I’ve probably ever seen, and that’s counting grad students.”

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

The Best Shows to Binge-Watch After You’ve Had a Baby

Eight shows to consider the next time you’re awake at 3 a.m.

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Why How I Met Your Mother and 30 Rock Are Leaving Netflix

Friday Night Lights is also set to leave Netflix at the end of November, per multiple reports.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

How Torres and St. Vincent Are Subverting Sexualized Rock-Star Archetypes

In new music videos, the artists are claiming the role of objectified and objectifier simultaneously.

Yesterday at 3:32 p.m.

Rachel McAdams Tried to Go Undercover As an Orthodox Jew for Disobedience

“It didn’t go so well.”

Yesterday at 3:17 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood on Her Gritty New Psycho-Thriller and Westworld Season Two

“It was one of the most nerve-racking experiences of my life, holding a gun to Anthony Hopkins’s face.”

Yesterday at 3:01 p.m.

What the Hell Is Daniel Craig Doing in This L.A. Riots Movie?

What is this random British white dude doing in Kings?

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Here Is Jennifer Garner Crying Over Hamilton While on Laughing Gas

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram is perfect.

Yesterday at 2:34 p.m.

Younger and Insecure Prove It’s a Great Time for TV Rom-Coms

The two shows are very different, but their recent season finales highlight rom-com links.

Yesterday at 1:49 p.m.

Search Party Season-Two Trailer: How to (Maybe) Get Away With Murder

Search Party returns November 19.

Yesterday at 1:48 p.m.

Broad City and Freedom From the Flat Iron

Last night’s hair-straightening plotline cuts to the core of who Ilana is, and what the show is all about.

Yesterday at 1:48 p.m.

Kevin Spacey Is Unrecognizable As J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s New Movie

All the Money in the World, directed by Ridley Scott, will be out this December.