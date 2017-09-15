Björk Urges a Lover to ‘Care for’ Her in Haunting New Song ‘The Gate’

Björk just released a new single, and it’s straight-up haunting. “The Gate” clocks in at over six minutes, and features Björk’s ruminations on love. At one point, Björk claims that she “didn’t use to be so needy” after asking for reciprocal love in her lyrics: “If you care for me, care for me … And then I’ll care for you, care for you.” The poetic new song, which features flute, dissonance, and Björk’s trademark siren-like voice, is off of Björk’s forthcoming album that will be out in November. The LP, which Björk has dubbed her “Tinder album,” will have songs that will all deal with being in love. Listen to the song below.
Comments