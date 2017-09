Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Linkin Park’s ‘One More Light’ Video for Chester Bennington Will Make You Teary

They’ll hold a one-time performance with guests next month in memory of Bennington.

26 mins ago

Kate Walsh Reveals That She Had a Brain Tumor Removed in 2015

Walsh is part of a campaign urging people to get yearly checkups.

11:28 a.m.

The Hypocritical Progressiveness of the 2017 Emmy Awards

They were confirmation of how superficial TV’s critiques of power can be.

11:13 a.m.

Thank You, Anna Chlumsky, for the Glorious Emmys Reaction Shots

The Veep star had the night’s best reactions.

11:08 a.m.

Michelle Pfeiffer Is the MVP of Mother!

Anytime she’s onscreen, the film becomes electric.

10:55 a.m.

A Guide to All the Historic Firsts at This Year’s Emmy Awards

A sign TV is changing and still has a long ways to go.

10:50 a.m.

Prepare to Be Mesmerized by Björk’s Latest Music Video

No one makes a video quite like Björk.

10:35 a.m.

FBI Investigating Alleged Sex-Tape Extortion Plot Against Kevin Hart

They’ve reportedly identified a suspect.

10:30 a.m.

Big Little Lies Stars Proved Female Friendship Is More Than a Meme

Big Little Lies swept last night’s Emmys and reminded us how important it is for women to amplify each other’s voices.

9:56 a.m.

Remembering Paris, Texas, Harry Dean Stanton’s Finest Hour

The late actor telegraphed a lifetime of regret with a glance — and what very well may be the greatest monologue in the history of the film medium.

9:33 a.m.

Sean Spicer Was Welcomed With Open Arms at the Emmys Last Night

He called it “an honor.”

9:03 a.m.

Rick and Morty Recap: Scenario 4

Which version of Rick and Morty are we watching?

9:00 a.m.

Is Netflix Hurting Stand-up?

This year, Netflix has asserted complete stand-up dominance. Is this a good thing?

9:00 a.m.

Jerry Before Seinfeld Is a Carefully Curated Origin Story

It’s the Disneyland version of Seinfeld’s early years.

9:00 a.m.

Lady Gaga Postpones European Tour Over Chronic Pain

“I have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring.”

8:30 a.m.

Darren Aronofsky Movies, Ranked

In honor of Mother!, we ranked every Darren Aronofsky movie, from The Wrestler to Requiem for a Dream.

8:00 a.m.

Darren Aronofsky Talks the Metaphors of Mother!

The auteur talks Mother!’s metaphors, torturing Jennifer Lawrence, and the movie’s grisly ending.

2:40 a.m.

Jackie Hoffman Goes on Award-Worthy Anti–Laura Dern Twitter Rant After Emmy Loss

Better not hang out near any staircases, Laura Dern.

1:35 a.m.

Sterling K. Brown Finished His Emmys Speech Backstage After Being Cut Off

“They cut me off before I got to thank my wife!”

1:14 a.m.

At the 2017 Emmys, the Women Rule

With major wins for The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, and Veep, the Emmys was like the TV-award version of the Women’s March.