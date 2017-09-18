According to the film’s new trailer, Blake Lively continues to carve out her niche in the thriller genre with the upcoming psychological drama All I See Is You, this time starring as Gina, a woman blinded in a car accident as a child. While last year’s The Shallows taught Lively’s character the importance of never surfing alone, and the upcoming film adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s The Husband’s Secret teaches her the importance of never having a husband with a secret, director Marc Forster’s upcoming movie seems to arrive at an even more obvious conclusion: if your husband starts acting controlling and possessive after you receive sight-restoring eye surgery, you two are not going to work things out. According to the film’s description, “it is only when Gina suddenly begins to lose her sight again that she finally realizes the disturbing reality of their marriage and their lives.” Girl, get in a cab and go already. All I See Is You premieres on October 27.
