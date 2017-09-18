Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: Tea Time

Are the men of RHOD competing to see who can be the worst husband?

Yesterday at 10:57 p.m.

Having Left Fox News, Meghan McCain Might Be Joining The View

McCain is rumored to replace Jedediah Bila, who announced that Monday’s show would be her last.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Boob Tube

Way to make things worse, Vicki.

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

Blake Lively Has Just About the Worst Marriage In New All I See Is You Trailer

If your husband Jason Clarke can’t psychologically handle your corneal surgery, that’s a deal breaker, ladies.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Theater Review: Charm Is an Uplifting LGTBQ Fairy Tale

It’s the theatrical equivalent of those pictures from the ’60s where a demonstrator meets the barrel of a rifle with a flower.

Yesterday at 8:19 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Cast in Historical Underground Abortion Drama Call Jane

Chicago’s Jane Collective helped women terminate pregnancies in the late 1960s and early 1970s prior to Roe v. Wade.

Yesterday at 7:05 p.m.

Pablo Escobar’s Brother Suggests Netflix Hire Literal Hitmen For Narcos Security

“You have to eliminate all threats.”

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

Jake Gyllenhaal Hears The Truth About His Nocturnal Animals Character

Poor guy.

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

Netflix’s Cease and Desist to a Stranger Things Pop-up Bar Is a Real Treat

Beware the wrath of the Demogorgon (lawyers).

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Why Stephen Colbert Invited Sean Spicer to the Emmys

“There was no expectation everyone would love this.”

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

Jen Kirkman Clarifies That Louis C.K. Didn’t Harass Her

“There are rumors out there that Louis takes his dick out at women. He has never done that to me.”

Yesterday at 1:59 p.m.

This Year at the Emmys, We Were All Losers

The shutout of The Leftovers means we were denied the promised peek under Justin Theroux’s gray sweatpants.

Yesterday at 1:41 p.m.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Classic Rock Now

The band that used to be crass and weird is now part of the next wave of classic rock — but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Yesterday at 1:38 p.m.

See Alicia Vikander’s Practical Lara Croft in Tomb Raider’s Very Dramatic Poster

Alicia’s Lara Croft comes armed with an ice pick, just in case there are mountains nearby.

Yesterday at 1:28 p.m.

R. Kelly Accuser Describes Being ‘Trained’ to Sexually Please Him at 16

“I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked. And I’m looking like, ‘Okay, what is this?’”

Yesterday at 1:14 p.m.

Paramount Responds to Mother! Backlash

If you’re not into it, they’re not that concerned.

Yesterday at 1:11 p.m.

Unpacking the Religious Metaphors of Mother!

There were more than a few.

Yesterday at 12:47 p.m.

PowerPuff Girls Introduces a Fourth Sister Who Was Supposedly There All Along

Meet Bliss, the long-lost older sister.

Yesterday at 12:35 p.m.

Linkin Park’s ‘One More Light’ Video for Chester Bennington Will Make You Teary

They’ll hold a one-time performance with guests next month in memory of Bennington.

Yesterday at 12:11 p.m.

Kate Walsh Reveals That She Had a Brain Tumor Removed in 2015

Walsh is part of a campaign urging people to get yearly checkups.