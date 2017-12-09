75 BoJack Horseman Jokes You Probably Missed in Season 4

Photo: Netflix

Fans of BoJack Horseman know that the Netflix animated series excels at two things: darkly funny, often heartbreaking narratives, and goofy, pun-filled background gags. The juxtaposition makes for an endlessly rewatchable series with tons of hidden details to behold. Plus, puns!

BoJack’s fourth season is no different. Tough topics like dementia, miscarriage, forced adoption, and celebrity politicians are major themes, but while you tear up over the soulful humanity of these animal characters and their struggles, you also laugh because a restaurant in the background is called “I Pita the Ful.” The show is about levity as much as it is darkness. Although it’s nearly impossible to catch every hilarious detail that’s worked into each scene, the rich world of BoJack Horseman is one that can surprise you even after watching (and rewatching) every episode. Here are the 75 best callbacks, sight gags, and background jokes you might have missed from season four.

Episode 1: “See Mr. Peanutbutter Run”

BoJack’s Broken Window

Last season, BoJack drove his Tesla through a floor-to-ceiling window after finding out he didn’t win an Oscar for Secretariat. This season, the window is still broken in the opening credits of episode one — but it’s replaced by the time his mom, Hollyhock, and his mom’s nurse move in.

“Yes We Might!”

Mr. Peanutbutter’s run for California governor cribs from Obama’s 2008 campaign with Shepard Fairey posters, plus this sign.

The Great “Seal” of the State of California

Later, at the ski race, the California state flag is represented by a bear-man wearing blue pants and a red shirt on all fours.

Margo Martindale’s Fate

The last time we saw Character Actress Margo Martindale, she was sinking into the ocean alongside a massive thicket of sticky pasta. (Her last words: “I’ve wasted so much of my life stirring olive oil into pasta!”) The first news-ticker gag of the season tells us that she’s presumed dead. In other news: Monkey Sees, Monkey Does.

New Store Puns

Molt Skinsational Day Spa offers “full-body feather extensions,” plus an “I Pita the Ful” restaurant, Hop to It! flea market, and more.

Mr. Peanutbutter’s License Plate

Who’s that dog?

Ski School Lesson

Ski scholars have studied the pizza–french fries correlation for decades.

Polar Bear Spectator

While everyone else is bundled up and drinking cocoa at the ski race, this guy’s on a tropical vacation.

The “Governor-ish Line”

And thus begins this season’s run of hilariously edited banners.

Ski Race Sponsors

Brought to you by Chicken 4 Days (whose chicken Todd hid from the law in season one), Guten Bourbon (whose commercial featured Todd in season one), and two brands you’ll remember from season three’s silent underwater episode: Seaborn Formula and Freshwater Taffy.

Episode 2: “The Old Sugarman Place”

Humps Cigarettes

Joe Camel would have done great in the BoJack universe.

“Cow Pie”

You have to read these diner menus carefully.

Harper’s Landing

A quick small-town vacation joke, along with some insight into what inspired BoJack’s drug-fueled family fantasy with Charlotte in season one.

1944 Newspaper Headline

To be fair, “Gal Shows Gams, Crowd Goes Wild,” is basically everything on TMZ today.

Hardware Store Signs

Real subtle.

The BoJack Costume

In another TV dramatization of BoJack’s life, Paul Giamatti plays him in The Sarah Lynn Story by wearing a ridiculous horse mask with a hole in the neck for the human face, just like Wallace Shawn did in season one.

Guten Bourbon at the Harper’s Landing barn

It’s everywhere.

“Suck a Dick, Dumbshit!”

RIP Sarah Lynn.

Episode 3: “Hooray! Todd Episode!”

“Pb Bibbin’”

Mr. Peanutbutter and Todd’s PB Livin’ company didn’t just result in a failed Halloween-in-January store. It also made bibs!

Princess Carolyn’s Books

From Jonathan Franzen’s Purrity and Me Meow Pretty One Day to The Color Purrple and meow. I mean more.

Tongue Twisters

A BoJack Horseman tradition, the running tongue twister of the season revolves around actress Courtney Portney, “who portrayed the formerly portly consort in The Seaport Resort,” among other things.

Pharmacy Signs

Well, HAVE you hugged your pharmacist today?

“New Study Shows People Only Read Headlines”

Easy to miss when you’re trying to read all that perky mantra on the Girl Croosh wall.

“65% of Dogs Found to Favor Kibbles Over Bits”

Also, Diane is using Slack.

Sharc by Sharc Jacobs

The real Marc Jacobs lent his voice to this Todd-focused episode, so you know he was cool with it.

Photo: Netflix

Doomsday Sheep

This gag gets double points for the before-and-after attention to detail.

Channing’s Tatum’s Doormat

BRB, looking up where I can get Step Up 2 the Door mats made.

Bellican’s Bar Sign

Yep.

Episode 4: “Commence Fracking”

1999 Flashback Billboards

This particular flashback didn’t get its own song, but it did have a ton of self-aware visual gags.

“Girl Parts” Poster

Every girl remembers the day she learned about the inimitable side butt.

Girl Croosh Stories

10/10, would click on “These Soups Will Enrage You.”

Girl Croosh Wall Mantra

“Keep calm and carry kombucha” is the icing on this millennial start-up parody cake.

North Hollywoo Apartments

The commitment to this long-running gag keeps getting better and better.

News Ticker Gets Political

MSNBSea in 2017: “Bloated corpse in White House discovered to actually be bloated alive person.”

DiCapricorn Flakes

Once they give you an Oscar, you think you can do anything.

Episode 5: “Thoughts and Prayers”

Lenny Turteltaub’s Violent Movies

Yeah, that’s probably what Bradley Cooper would look like as a dog.

Mrs. Beaver’s Worth

Spotted on BoJack’s breakfast table.

Bike Ram Yoga

Next to the Girl Croosh office, of course.

Diane’s NPR Ringtone

“This is All Rings Considered.”

Snarky Nursing Home Signs

A running gag in episode five. The holiday editions (“Trick or Treatment”) are particularly good.

Portnoy’s Alloy

The Courtney Portnoy tongue twister even extends to the bullet Diane fires at the shooting range.

“P.B. for Governor” Banner

Another banner gone wrong.

Even More Girl Croosh Stories

10/10, would click on “Liam Hemsworth’s Penis Outline.”

News Ticker Gets Even More Political

“President blasts ‘Fake News’ for not reporting all the times I won at Cup & Ball game.”

C-SPANIEL

If C-SPAN really changed its name to this, would anyone notice?

Episode 6: “Stupid Piece of Sh*t”

Blind Man and Seeing-Eye Dog That Drink Together

Just having a beer at the end of a long day.

Hummingbird Wearing “The Todd”

After Todd’s fashion look accidentally goes viral, we start seeing it pop up on background characters.

Episode 7: “Underground”

License Plates at Mr. Peanutbutter’s Fundraiser

You’ve gotta love the juxtaposition between “I GOT $,” “CH-CHING,” and “BRAFF.”

Todd’s Tattoos

Another great callback to season one: Todd’s tattoos from his stint in prison with the Latin Kings and the skinheads have since been edited to say “LA Kings” and “Skinny Jugheads.”

Very L.A. Food Station

The celebrities trapped underground in Mr. Peanutbutter’s house can choose between “gluten,” still or sparkling water, or plant-based food. Basically all of the L.A. food groups.

“Don’t Feel Bad About Feeling Bad”

Not a joke per se, but a sweet callback: BoJack repeats to Diane what Hollyhock told him earlier.

Episode 8: “The Judge”

Even More Store Puns

“Marmoset There’d Be Days Like This” offers bail bonds. “Pony Up” is a hair place. And if you don’t know what an aye-aye is, look it up because they are adorable. (Bonus joke: BoJack’s license plate says GO HORSE.)

Slothebey’s International Realty

Even if it’s backwards, BoJack sneaks in every possible animal pun.

The Stilton Family’s Atlas Statue

A mouse holding a world of cheese on his shoulders. Make of that what you will.

Princess Carolyn’s Rom-Com Posters

Another long-running gag. I would definitely watch When Tabby Met Snappy.

Frogger IRL

In a quick establishing scene, this little guy weaves his way through traffic.

“Get Hands Soon” Balloon

Woodchuck surely appreciated the specificity.

Episode 9: “Ruthie”

The Pig Bang Theory

In Princess Carolyn’s fantasy of the year 2121, some kind of Pig/Sheldon hybrid stars in a Big Bang Theory spinoff that’s entering its 15th season. Bazonka indeed. (Bonus joke: The alien poster about reading.)

Photo: Netflix

Starring Robert De Niro, Channing Tatum, and Laura Linney. Sure, why not?

“Ice Cream & Bail Bonds”

Especially funny because of the inmate waiting in line with the children.

Photo: Netflix

Ralph’s Greeting Card Ideas

Even better than the suggested holidays (“Something with cheese?”) are the corrections: “Halloween in January” was already invented by Todd, and Colobus Day has been retitled “Indigenous Poodle’s Day.”

Episode 10: “lovin that cali lifestyle!!”

Political Campaign Coverage

As the race for California governor between Woodchuck and Jessica Biel heats up, you can read all about it in these pun-filled articles.

Seagulls Gonna Seagull

At the restaurant with Jessica Biel and Diane, two fully dressed seagull patrons flock around a nearby table as soon as a guy gets his food.

Son of Uncle Cuck

Of course it’s a franchise.

“Hooray for Woodchuck!” Banner

They have very literal sign makers in L.A.

Princess Carolyn’s “Catbernet”

BRB, making this my cover photo.

Hospital Pamphlets

If you pause and zoom in, you’ll see such gems as “Trap, Neuter, Release TEENS!” and “Pamphlets and You.”

“Know Your Moles” Sign

In the hospital waiting room, you can learn all about moles.

Episode 11: “Time’s Arrow”

Butterscotch Horseman’s License Plate

Giddyup, indeed.

BoJack’s Y2K Mug

Beatrice Horseman’s flashback signals that we’re getting close to the year when Hollyhock was born. Plus, Y2K joke!

Episode 12: “What Time Is It Right Now”

The Thrifty Lodge’s Honesty

From the winner of the Most Adequate Motel award: “Beautiful sunsets. Stunning ocean views. That’s mostly it!”

Gas Station Signs

Would you like beef jerky or beef friendly? Also, check out the bathroom signs and ask yourself why 6-Hour Energy doesn’t already exist.

Todd’s Better Business Bureau File

“Now it’s a fear-based fitness thing.”

The Rise of “The Todd”

By the end of season four, everyone is sporting Todd’s look. Also, don’t miss the Justin Bieber billboard in the background.

Honeydew Melon Still Sucks

It’s something that BoJack and Hollyhock can agree on, and to quote Princess Carolyn in season one: “Honeydew is garbage fruit.” (Two bonus jokes: The “Dow Down, Pups Up” newspaper headline and the “benign” mole from the Know Your Moles chart.)